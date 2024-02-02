Longwood Clinic Closure

The Health and Social Care Portfolio would like to inform the public that Longwood Clinic will be closed from Thursday 8 February 2024 until Thursday 29 February 2024.

During this time, all appointments will be moved to the Jamestown Outpatients Clinic. Any persons already booked during this period are asked to contact the appointments office by telephone on 22321 and you will be advised of any changes to your appointment.

Any persons wishing to collect prescriptions from Longwood are asked to pre-order your request through the dispensary by telephone on 25867 or via email through pharmacy.prescriptions@shg.gov.sh. Collection will be at Longwood Clinic on Wednesdays from 09:00 to 09:30 for pre-ordered prescriptions only. Health and Social Care apologises for any inconvenience this may cause. The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.