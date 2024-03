Select Committee 1 will hold its second live hearing in the Council Chamber, The Castle on Wednesday 6 March 2024. The topic under discussion will be

Farming Support, Land Use Review and Poultry Production (Day Old Chicks / Incubation Unit).

Members of the public and interested persons are invited to attend.



The meeting will start at 14:00 and the proceedings will be broadcast live on SAMS Radio 1.

Legislative Council

28 February 2024