Micro Project 2024/25 – New Bridge

The Programme Management Office (PMO) is pleased to advise that repairs to New Bridge has been approved for implementation under the UK funded Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP) – Micro Project Budget 2024/25, in partnership with the FCDO.

To understand the extent of the works required to repair New Bridge, a small hand dug trial pit will be dug on the side of the main road. Subject to weather conditions and contractor availability, these works will take place on Friday 9 August 2024.

The road will not be closed when the trial pit is being dug, but members of the public should be vigilant when entering this area.

The public will be kept updated as the project progresses.

Note to Editor

In 2019, Executive Council gave approval for an annual budget of £150,000 under the Economic Development Investment Programme for ‘micro-projects’, or those projects that can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost (i.e. £50,000 or less). This budget aims to support projects that may not have easily quantifiable benefits, but are essential for strategic economic growth. Such initiatives include boosting tourism, fostering a green economy, enhancing future infrastructure, and mitigating potential legal risks to SHG.