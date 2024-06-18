Constitution Road Closure – 25 and 26 June

The Highways Authority has given approval to close Constitution Road from 09:00 to 15:00 on Tuesday 25 and Wednesday 26 June 2024.

The purpose of the closure is to enable the Roads Section to carry out essential maintenance.

Residents within the affected area will also be granted access, but are advised that delays can be expected. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The diversion route into Jamestown will be via Side Path Road.

The Roads Section would like to thank the public in advance for their continued understanding and cooperation.