Constituency Meetings – February And March

Councillors will be hosting another round of constituency meetings in February and March. These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your 12 councillors and raise any issues that you may have.

Topics that will be discussed in detail are:

budget;

access; and

capital infrastructure

The constituency meetings will start at 19:30, and be held at the following dates and locations:

Date Venue Chairperson Thursday 1 February 2024 Guinea Grass Community Centre Cllr Midwinter Tuesday 6 February 2024 St Mary’s Church, The Briars Cllr Essex Wednesday 7 February 2024 Levelwood Community Centre Cllr Thrower Monday 19 February 2024 Sandy Bay Community Centre Cllr Turner Wednesday 21 February 2024 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Cllr Coleman Tuesday 27 February 2024 St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Cllr G Brooks Thursday 29 February 2024 Harford Community Centre Cllr Bargo Monday 4 March 2024 Kingshurst Community Centre Cllr Midwinter Wednesday 6 March 2024 Jamestown Community Centre Cllr G Brooks Thursday 7 March 2024 Blue Hill Community Centre Cllr Turner

Please note, the meeting date with Cllr Dr Essex has changed from the originally published date. If you would like to speak to a councillor, you are encouraged to attend the meeting in the district you live in.