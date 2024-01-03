Closure of Mooring Field

Owing to the need for repairs, the mooring field will be closed from 5 January 2024 until further notice. Several links in the chain are starting to wear and need replacing, without vessels being moored to the field.

All vessels must vacate the moorings by 17.00 on the 5 January.

Please contact Port Control (Tel: 22750, 61827) to be advised on anchoring locations (locations are 15 55 400 South 005 43 500 West and 15 55 600 South 005 43 600 West).

Further notices will be made as to when the moorings can reopen.

Port Control would like to apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but public safety is paramount.

SHG

2 January 2024