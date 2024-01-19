Additional Public Transport For Duke Of Edinburgh Public Events

Wednesday 24 January

Blue Hill Area A bus operated by Colin’s Garage will depart Barren Ground at 08:45 travelling on to Head O’Wain and thereafter on to Jamestown. The return journey from Jamestown will depart the Grand Parade, Jamestown at 13:30.

Sandy Bay Area Bus D operated by Colin’s Garage will depart from the Baptist Chapel Sandy Bay at 09:00 travelling via Red Hill, HTH into Jamestown. The return journey will depart Jamestown, Grand Parade at 13:30.

St Paul’s and Half Tree Hollow Area Bus E operated by Colin’s Garage will depart White Gate at 09:15 and travel into Jamestown via Scotland, Rosemary Plain, Cleugh’s Plain, New Ground Point, White Wall, Salvation Army Hall, HTH Community Centre and Ladder Hill. The return journey will depart Jamestown, Grand Parade at 13:30.

Longwood Area Service provided by Fox Motors will depart Bottom Woods at 09:15 and travel into Jamestown via Longwood Gate, Hutts Gate and Alarm Forest. The return journey will depart Jamestown at 13:30.