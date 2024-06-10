World Blood Donor Day at the Health Laboratory

In honour of World Blood Donor Day this Friday, 14 June 2024, the Health Laboratory team is hosting a blood donation clinic. Drop in anytime between 9:00 and 16:00 to learn more about blood donation or to donate blood.

What is World Blood Donor Day?

World Blood Donor Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the critical need for safe blood and blood products. It’s also a day to express our immense gratitude to voluntary blood donors for their life-saving gift of blood.

Why donate blood?

Blood donations are essential for saving lives. They help those facing accidents, surgeries, medical conditions like cancer or blood disorders, and chronic illnesses.

Benefits of donating blood

Donating blood offers surprising health benefits for the donor as well. Here are some reasons to consider:

Improved Blood Flow: Regular donations can improve circulation and reduce the risk of arterial blockages, lowering your risk for heart attacks

Balanced Iron Levels: Donating helps regulate iron stores, potentially reducing the risk of iron overload and related health issues

Early Detection of Potential Issues: Blood donation screenings can reveal underlying health concerns you might not be aware of

Reduced Cancer Risk: Studies suggest regular blood donation may reduce the risk of certain cancers.

After your donation, you’ll be provided with a refreshing beverage and complimentary blood tests will be offered by the lab.

How much blood is donated?

During a whole blood donation, a little less than one pint (approximately 450ml) of blood is collected.

Who can donate?

Eligibility depends on your blood type. Here’s a quick guide:

O+: Can donate to O+, A+, B+, AB+

A+: Can donate to A+, AB+

B+: Can donate to B+, AB+

AB+: Can donate to AB+ only

Who can receive my blood?

Blood type also determines compatibility for receiving blood:

O+: Can receive from O+, O- (universal donor)

A+: Can receive from A+, A-, O+, O-

B+: Can receive from B+, B-, O+, O-

AB+: Can receive from all blood types (universal recipient)

Want to learn more?

For further information, please contact:

Laboratory team on tel: 22500 Ext: 2033 or 2034 or 2110

Health Promotion team on tel: 22500 Ext: 2098 or 2094

