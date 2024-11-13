White Ribbon Day – 25 November 2024

White Ribbon Day, observed annually on 25 November, is a global movement dedicated to ending violence against women. This year’s theme, “It Starts with Men,” emphasises the crucial role men play in preventing domestic abuse.

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is proud to join this important cause and encourage everyone on St Helena to participate. By wearing a white ribbon, we symbolise our commitment to a future free from violence.

What is Domestic Violence?

Domestic violence is a pattern of abusive behaviours used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another intimate partner. It can manifest in various forms, including:

Physical Abuse: Acts of violence, such as hitting, kicking, or pushing.

Sexual Abuse: Forcing unwanted sexual acts.

Emotional Abuse: Using insults, threats, or intimidation to control and degrade.

Economic Abuse: Controlling finances or limiting access to resources.

Psychological Abuse: Manipulating or gas-lighting to undermine a victim’s self-esteem.

Breaking the Cycle

Domestic violence affects people from all walks of life, regardless of age, race, gender, or socioeconomic status. It can have devastating consequences for victims and their families.

Join the White Walk

Join the White Ribbon Working Group for the White Walk on Monday 25 November 2024 at 11:30. The walk will begin at the General Hospital, proceed to Coleman House for a flag-raising ceremony, and conclude at the Castle Gardens with the planting of a white rose bush, symbolising hope for a brighter future.

Support Services Available

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Please contact the following organisations:

Royal St Helena Police Service: 22626

Domestic Abuse Service Lead: 25343

Equality and Human Rights Commission: 22133

Mental Health Team: 22593

Children’s Services: 23312

Let’s work together to create a safer and more compassionate community for everyone.

SHG

13 November 2024