Speaker Of The House Of Commons Departs St Helena Following Five-Day Official Visit

Following a packed week of events, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, departed St Helena earlier today concluding his five-day visit to the island.

This historic visit marked the first time a Speaker of the House of Commons has visited St Helena.

Sir Lindsay has long been a champion of the British Overseas Territories (OTs), and has used his Speakership to give the OTs a voice and platform in the UK Parliament. He was therefore eager to learn more about the UK’s second oldest Overseas Territory.

Whilst here he engaged in a number of activities to honour the island’s culture, community and history, as well as St Helena’s stunning and unique environment. This involved visits to a range of significant St Helenian landmarks and points of interest, including historical sites like High Knoll Fort, and infrastructure crucial to the island’s future, such as the recently operational fibre optic Cable Landing Station.

He held discussions with elected members and ministers, and addressed the Legislative Council, the St Helenian counterpart to the UK Parliament.

Sir Lindsay planted a tree in a new endemic garden, named in his honour, and encouraged students and young persons to re-establish a St Helena Youth Parliament.

Speaker Hoyle also presented 192-year-old Jonathan the tortoise with his Guinness World Record certificate recognising him as the oldest ever recorded tortoise/chelonian.

On his visit, Sir Lindsay Hoyle commented:

‘It has been an absolute honour to be the first Speaker of the House of Commons to set foot on the beautiful island of St Helena – one of our treasured British Overseas Territories.

‘I received such a warm welcome and met so many interesting people, who gave me a real insight into the challenges of living on one of the remotest islands on earth – but also the optimism they have for the future.

‘I hope my visit will help strengthen further the bonds between our UK Parliament and the St Helena legislature, and I look forward to building on that relationship in the years to come.’

