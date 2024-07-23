Speaker Cyril Gunnell Congratulates Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Re-Election as Speaker of the House of Commons

On behalf of the Legislative Council of St Helena, Speaker Cyril Gunnell extended his heartfelt congratulations to Sir Lindsay Hoyle on his re-election as Speaker of the House of Commons, on Tuesday 9 July 2024.

Speaker Gunnell acknowledged Sir Lindsay’s proactive approach in organizing the Commons and Overseas Territories Speakers Conference (COTSC), which addresses the unique problems and challenges faced by these territories.

Speaker Gunnell expressed hope that face-to-face COTSC meetings will continue, reflecting on Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s official visit to St Helena earlier this year and his inspiring address in the House of Legislative Council. He also recognised Speaker Hoyle’s passion for involving youth within communities, noting that St Helena’s democracy has progressed with the re-establishment of a Youth Parliament.

The letter can be viewed here.