Sending Dangerous Goods Through the Post

In accordance with the IATA-UPU Mail Safety Guidelines, the Post and Customer Services Centre (PCSC) has made the conscious decision not to accept any dangerous goods for exportation through the postal service. Dangerous goods includes lithium batteries sent in devices such as mobile phones, hair dyes and aerosols. An extensive list of dangerous goods can be viewed on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/THE-9-CLASSES-OF-DANGEROUS-GOODS.pdf.

When posting packages or parcels, the following guidelines should be adhered to:

Customers are required to complete a declaration form.

The declaration should state precisely what the package or parcel contains, and should not include generic descriptions (e.g. gift) that don’t allow the identification of the content.

The contents of the package or parcel will be assessed by PCSC counter staff. If dangerous goods are identified, the item will be refused entry into the mail service. The customer has the option of removing the dangerous goods from the mail item for posting, or utilizing a freight company such as Solomon and Co.

Dangerous goods posters have been placed in all sub-post offices, and are also on display in the main Post Office. If customers would like to post an item, and are still unsure of whether or not the item is a dangerous good, please contact the PCSC by telephone on 22008 for more information.