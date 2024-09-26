Royal St Helena Police Service and Customer Service Centre – Reminder on License Renewals

The Royal St Helena Police (RSHP) Service and the Customer Service Centre (CSC) are working together to ensure public safety and compliance with licensing regulations. Together, the RSHP and CSC wish to remind the community of their responsibility to ensure that all licenses are renewed promptly.

Effective immediately, the CSC will no longer provide reminders of renewal dates for the following licenses:

Driver’s License

Vehicle License

Dog License

Firearms License

It is the sole responsibility of the license holder to keep track of expiration dates and renew their licenses accordingly. Failure to renew licenses and subsequent offenses will be investigated and addressed accordingly and may result in penalties and legal consequences.

The RSHP Service urges the community to ensure the following:

All drivers must possess a valid driver’s license that corresponds to the type of vehicle they are operating.

Vehicles must be registered and have a valid vehicle license. Additionally, vehicles should be maintained in a safe and roadworthy condition and comply with all relevant regulations.

All vehicle owners must have valid insurance coverage. This ensures that both the vehicle and any drivers using the vehicle are protected in case of accidents or incidents.

Firearms must be licensed and used only within the specified conditions.

Dogs must be licensed as required by local regulations.

For more information or to renew your licenses, please contact the Customer Service Centre by telephone on 22008 or visit the Customer Services Centre, Post Office Building, Main Street, Jamestown.

#StHelena #CustomerServiceCentre #RSHP #LicenseRenewals