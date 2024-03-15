Restoration of Full Veterinary Services

Since May last year, the Environment, Natural Resources, and Planning Portfolio (ENRP) has experienced a shortage of professional veterinary provision within their Veterinary and Livestock Section. This has mainly been due to the absence of a Senior Veterinary Officer.

On 24 February 2024, Andrew Cant arrived on St Helena to take up the role of Senior Veterinary Officer on a two-year contract. As a result, full veterinary and livestock services are now once again available to the public.

We thank everyone who has assisted the veterinary and livestock section over the last year, and the public for their patience and understanding during this time.

All queries and feedback regarding veterinary services should be directed to Andrew Cant, via email through andrew.cant@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 24724.

The Veterinary and Livestock Section can be contacted out-of-hours through the on-call staff member by telephone on 26162.