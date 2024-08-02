Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 – Public Consultation

St Helena Government (SHG) has today published its draft Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024.

The Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 sets the principles and processes by which SHG disposes and acquires property on behalf of the Crown, and when complete will replace the Land and Buildings Disposal Policy 2016. The draft policy is driven by the objectives of the Strategic Economic Development Strategy 2023-2033, as well as SHG’s Vision and Strategy.

Members of the public are invited to review and provide comment on the draft policy. It can be viewed online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/20240802_DraftConsultationdocument_PPDP2024-Final.pdf from Friday 02 August and hard copies will also be available at the Public Library and Post and Customer Services Centre in Jamestown from Monday 05 August.

Minister Mark Brooks commented:

“The Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 details the ways in which SHG will make land and buildings available for residential and commercial purchase or lease. Aiming to maximize opportunities for economic growth while supporting other policy objectives, it simplifies transactions, enhancing fairness, transparency, and efficiency. I encourage members of the public and stakeholders to actively engage in this consultation process. Opportunities for feedback will be provided through public meetings, stakeholder engagement sessions, and by written submission. Input from a wide range of interests is essential in crafting a comprehensive and effective policy.”

Public meetings to discuss the draft Property Disposal and Purchase Policy 2024 will be held the week commencing 12 August from 19:00 to 21:00 at the following venues:

Location Date and time Half Tree Hollow Community Centre TBC Longwood Community Centre 19:00 Thursday 15 August 2024 Jamestown Community Centre 19:00 Tuesday 20August 2024 Kingshurst, St Pauls Community Centre 19:00 Thursday 22 August 2024

The Consultation will run for a period of four weeks ending on Monday 02 September 2024.

Any questions or views on the draft policy may be submitted to Portfolio Assistant Alexandria Thomas, by email to Alexandria.Thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

