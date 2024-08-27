Prince Andrew School Results Day 2024

On Friday 23 August 2024, former Prince Andrew School (PAS) Year 11, 12, and 13 students received their GCSE and A-Level test results. The eagerly awaited results were presented to students during a special ceremony held in the PAS hall.

Parents, guardians, teachers, and representatives from the St Helena Government (SHG), Bank of St Helena (BOSH) and Solomon & Company (St. Helena) Plc attended the event. Following the results presentation, students had the opportunity to explore their next steps with representatives from Career Access St Helena, Solomon & Company, BOSH, SHG Central Human Resources and the Exams Officer.

Discussions included the Sixth Form Program, Apprenticeship Scheme, potential careers, current job vacancies, and exam resits or remarks. Additionally, students could discuss their academic future with teachers regarding the Sixth Form academic route.

Deputy Head of Curriculum, Isabel Andrews, commented:

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to every student on their remarkable achievements. Take immense pride in your accomplishments, as they are a testament to your hard work and dedication. Use these successes as a springboard for your future endeavours, whether that means pursuing further education, combining work and study, or entering the workforce.”

“A special thank you to everyone who played a vital role in helping our students reach this point. We are grateful to the faculty and staff at Prince Andrew School for their unwavering commitment to supporting students’ academic success. Mrs Kerry Peters, our Exams Officer, deserves particular recognition for her invaluable contributions to the exam administration process. And of course, we cannot thank enough the parents, guardians, and carers for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout this journey. We extend our best wishes to our students as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.”

Photos