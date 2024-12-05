Primary Schools Swimming Gala 2024

The primary schools will be hosting their annual Swimming Gala on Friday, 06 December 2024 commencing from approximately 09:45 to 14:00 at the Jamestown Swimming Pool. All parents, carers, and members of the public are invited to attend. However, as space within the pool is limited, priority will be given to parents/carers. There is also limited seating and shade available. The proprietor of the pool has kindly asked that no take-away food is brought on to the premises.

As this is a school event, the primary schools would appreciate if all spectators could kindly adhere to the following conditions in the interests of the safety of the children:

Pets will not be allowed.

Only the appointed marshals, helpers, and School Team Leaders will have access around the immediate area of the pool.

Only school appointed photographers will be allowed to photograph the event –filming on mobile phones will not be allowed.

Smoking and alcohol is restricted at the pool for this event. Persons wishing to smoke must do so outside of the pool area, and away from all students.

All litter is to be placed into the bins provided.

Please note, if parents/guardians wish to transport their children home after the event, they are asked to ensure that they make the respective Head Teacher of the school or the child’s class teacher aware of this on the day so that all children can be accounted for.

We look forward to your support in making this a successful day for our children.