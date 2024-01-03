Passing Of Former Governor Of St Helena

St Helena Government has received news of the sad passing of former Governor, Francis Eustace Baker CBE, who served as Governor of St Helena between 1984 and 1988.

Mr Baker passed away peacefully on Saturday 16 December 2023 at the age of 90.

During his term of office on St Helena, Mr Baker initiated a number of major social and infrastructure development aid projects on the Island. These included the implementation of the ‘three day working scheme’ to deal with unemployment, the introduction of the roundabout at the top of Main Street, outside The Canister, and the announcement of the plan to build the RMS St Helena (1990-2018).

Mr Baker always had a special affection for St Helena and her people. His Excellency Governor Nigel Phillips CBE and Mrs Phillips, on behalf of St Helena, extend their sincere condolences to the family of Mr Baker on this sad occasion.

Photo

Francis Baker, wearing ceremonial uniform, sworn-in as Governor of St Helena in 1984.