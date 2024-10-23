Partnership Between UK Government and St Helena Government Regarding Future British Indian Ocean Territory Migrants

The public may be aware of the recent discussions in both Houses of Parliament earlier this week, in relation to the SHG’s Agreement with UKG regarding future migrants in BIOT. In answer to the question raised, Stephen Doughty MP, Minister of State for Europe, North America and UK Overseas Territories made the following statement on Monday afternoon.

“The House is aware that a political agreement has been reached with Mauritius about the long-term future of the British Indian Ocean Territory. Once any treaty with Mauritius comes into force, following its proper parliamentary scrutiny, Mauritius will be responsible for any migrants who arrive there.

However, we needed to find an interim contingency solution for the period before that agreement comes into force. Given that there is no permanent population, BIOT has never been an appropriate long-term location for migrants due to the logistical challenges of providing appropriate care in such a remote place without civilian infrastructure.

On 15 October, a new memorandum of understanding was reached with the Government of St Helena so that any new migrants arriving in the interim period will be transferred to St Helena. The intention is for that agreement to last until the treaty with Mauritius comes into force, recalling that, in practice, no new migrants have arrived on Diego Garcia since 2022.

We are hugely grateful to the St Helena Government for their assistance. Their Chief Minister has said:

“This arrangement presents a unique opportunity for a British Overseas Territory to be in a position to assist the UK, and we are pleased to be able to work in close partnership with the UK Government towards a mutually beneficial solution.”

The UK Government have agreed to provide one-off funding of £6.65 million to St Helena to improve health and education outcomes, and upgrade government infrastructure. This is consistent with our long-term support to the community in St Helena, which is of course crucial.

This is a long-term, consistent partnership. We will support St Helena by providing technical support, and funding the transfer and subsistence costs for any migrants affected.

Of course, this is not the first time that St Helena has supported the wider UK family. The agreement is testament to its integral place in our family. We thank it for its support”.

Minister Doughty reinforced that this is contingency planning. These arrangements would only apply to any new migrants who arrive from the date of the arrangement until the UK’s agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos archipelago comes into force. It will not apply to any migrants already on BIOT.

Following this the UKG and the SHG are publishing the MOU in relation to this agreement, as well as Minister Doughty’s letter to the Chief Minister. Both documents can be viewed at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Letter-from-MinOTs-to-St-Helena-Chief-Minister.pdf and https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/UK-St-Helena-MOU-BIOT-Migrants.pdf.