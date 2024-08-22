Mpox Outbreak Update

The Health and Social Care (HSC) Portfolio is closely monitoring the ongoing global outbreak of mpox, a contagious viral illness. While there is currently no direct threat to St Helena, we are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a public health emergency due to a significant increase in mpox cases in Central Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This outbreak is being caused by a new strain of the monkeypox virus (clade 1b) which appears to be more infectious than the one that circulated globally in 2022.

While there have been no reports of clade 1b mpox in southern Africa, including St Helena, we are closely following developments and will provide updates as needed.

In addition to the Central African outbreak, there is a smaller outbreak of mpox in South Africa caused by the clade 2b strain. The WHO reports that almost all cases in South Africa are among men who have sexual intercourse with men (MSM) and are linked to sexual contact. The number of cases is small, and the risk to St Helena remains low at this time.

The HSC is working diligently to stay informed about the latest developments and to implement appropriate measures to protect our community. We encourage residents to be vigilant and to follow any public health guidelines that may be issued.

