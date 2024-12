Minister for Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, will be off island during the recess period from Sunday, 15 December 2024 to Saturday, 4 January 2025.

Minister Christine Scipio will be responsible for the Health and Social Care Portfolio in Minister Henry’s absence and can be contacted by email via christine.scipio@helanta.co.sh, christine.scipio@sainthelena.gov.sh or by telephone on 23545.

