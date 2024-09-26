Minister Martin Henry to Attend Blue Planet Alliance Conference in Hawaii

Minister for Health and Social Care, Martin Henry, will be off island for an overseas visit from Saturday, 28 September to Saturday, 19 October 2024. A key highlight of this trip will be his attendance at the Blue Planet Alliance (BPA) conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, from Sunday, 6 to Friday, 11 October.

The invitation to the BPA conference stems from a professional relationship Minister Henry formed with Senior Director at BPA, Amanda Ellis, during a previous Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) visit to Ghana. Amanda, shared a common vision with Minister Henry regarding health, the environment, and the transition to renewable energy.

The week-long BPA conference will offer island leaders from around the world the opportunity to learn from experts and share experiences in the pursuit of a 100% renewable energy future. The conference and all associated travel expenses will be fully covered for participating delegates by the BPA.

St Helena will be represented by a delegation comprising Minister Henry, Janet Lawrence (CEO of Connect), David de Casseres (from the St Helena Utilities Regulatory Authority), and Helena Bennett (from the National Trust).

Minister Henry’s participation in the conference is in line with SHG’s priorities of developing renewable energy and water security plans. These plans aim to protect the environment while ensuring affordable access to essential resources.

Minister Henry’s visit to the Blue Planet Alliance conference is a significant step towards St Helena’s commitment to a sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

While off island, Minister Henry will also be utilising his time in London after the conference to conduct government business with the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Minister Jeffrey Ellick will be responsible for the Health and Social Care Portfolio in Minister Henry’s absence and can be contacted by email via jeffrey.ellick@sainthelena.gov.sh.

