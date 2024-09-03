Today is Merchant Navy Day and we take this opportunity to give thanks to all seafarers responsible for ensuring that goods are transported all over the world.

The merchant navy provides a vital lifeline to many and we, here on St Helena, realise this more than most, as we rely on all of our goods arriving by sea.

Thanks are extended in particular to our current service ship, the MV Karoline, past service ships and all who crewed these ships. As an island nation we are proud of our seafaring heritage and are proud to have had our own seafarers contribute to the Merchant Navy.

Happy Merchant Navy Day, we celebrate and applaud you.

