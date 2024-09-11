Memorial Service for Fishing Vessel Argos Georgia Crew

A memorial service will be held at St James Church on Thursday 19 September 2024 from 12:30 to 13:00, to commemorate the crew of the fishing vessel Argos Georgia.

Tragically the FV Argos Georgia, operated by Argos Froyanes Ltd (more affectionately known locally as ‘Argos’), sank near the Falkland Islands on Monday 22 July 2024, whilst on her way to its fishing grounds. Of the 27 individuals onboard, 14 survived, nine were declared deceased and four remain missing.

As the vessel was registered in St Helena, it is fitting that we pay tribute to the crew as members of our global fishing community. The service will be held in their honour.

We would also like to acknowledge and commend those who were involved in the rescue mission.

This is also an opportunity to remember and hold in prayer, our own fishing and seafaring community and express our gratitude for their contributions to our island home and the world.

All are welcome to attend the service, particularly those with connections to Argos, past or present, and those who are part of the fishing industry.

