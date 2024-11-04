Marcella Mittens Achieves First-Class Honours in Business Management and Tourism Studies

Marcella Mittens, a recent graduate of Canterbury Christ Church University, has achieved First-Class Honours in her BSc Business Management and Tourism Studies degree. She was also recognised as the student with the highest overall mark in her class, and her outstanding academic performance on the Tourism, Events and Hospitality Course further solidified her position as a top student.

Marcella’s combined honours degree provided a deep understanding of both business and tourism, with a particular focus on island tourism. The programme was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing Marcella to explore industry recovery and resilience strategies, especially in the context of St Helena.

A highlight of the programme was a study trip to Malta, where Marcella gained valuable insights into island heritage, culture, and sustainable tourism practices.

The business modules of her degree aligned closely with the Chartered Institute of Management, covering essential topics such as management, leadership, project management, and economics. During her studies, Marcella was selected to represent Canterbury Christ Church University in Germany, where she studied at SHR Heidelberg University. This experience allowed her to develop innovative business designs and gain a global perspective in the business field.

For her dissertation, titled “Navigating Change: Local Insights on St Helena Tourism Development, Economic Transformations, and Governance Dynamics, with a Focus on the New Airport Development”, Marcella explored the impacts of the new airport on St Helena’s tourism and economy. Through interviews with residents and local businesses, Marcella gained valuable insights into the expectations, concerns, and governance processes surrounding tourism development on the island.

Marcella commented on her experience:

“Overall, I have thoroughly enjoyed my university experience. The diverse range of subjects I studied, from tourism to business management, provided me with a solid academic foundation and broadened my understanding of global issues, particularly within the context of island tourism and economic development.”

“Additionally, the experience of living and studying in a different country helped me develop valuable life skills, including independence, adaptability, and cross-cultural communication. These experiences not only enriched my academic journey but also prepared me for the complexities of a globalised world.”

Portfolio Director for Education, Skills and Employment, Marie Horton, commented:

“Congratulations to Marcella Mittens on achieving First-Class Honours in her BSc Business Management and Tourism Studies degree! Her dedication and perseverance, especially amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, are truly commendable. Marcella’s passion for island tourism and her insightful dissertation on St Helena’s tourism development demonstrate her potential to make a significant contribution to the field.”

25 October 2024