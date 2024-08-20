Kiera Francis Achieves First Class Honours in Biochemistry with Biology

Keira Francis of Sandy Bay, has graduated with First Class Honours in Biochemistry with Biology from Keele University. Keira graduated on Tuesday 9 July 2024.

In addition to her first-class degree, Keira was also awarded the Royal Society of Biology Accreditation Top Project Award, the Biochemical Society Undergraduate Recognition Award, and the Oxford University Achievement in Biosciences Award. These accolades recognise Keira’s exceptional performance in her studies.

During her studies, Keira explored a wide range of modules and participated in conducting groundbreaking research. A particular highlight was a three-month research project in Malaysia, where Keira developed aptamers with potential applications in typhoid fever diagnosis.

Keira commented on her achievement:

“Following the completion of my undergraduate degree, I was delighted to have achieved a First Class Honours, and am immensely honoured to be the recipient of three awards.”

“Overall, it has been a valuable, enlightening and rewarding experience. Although the course was challenging and tremendously difficult at times, I’m glad that I had persevered to the very end. After all, it’s an incredible feeling, knowing that I have achieved what I had set out to do when I first embarked on this journey.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has supported, encouraged and believed in me throughout my academic venture, including my lecturers, supervisors, colleagues, friends and family.”

“Additionally, I would like to thank those involved in the scholarship process, who granted me the opportunity to pursue this lifelong ambition of mine.”

Assistant Director of Schools, Kerry Lawrence, also commented:

“Warmest congratulations are extended to Keira on her outstanding and well-deserved achievements from all in the Education, Skills and Employment Portfolio. We are extremely pleased for and very proud of Keira, her dedication and impressive work ethic has been instrumental in her success.”

“Well done Keira! You are an inspiration to all, good luck and best wishes with your future endeavours.”

