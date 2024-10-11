Helena Walters Achieves Foundation Degree in Dental Technology

The Health and Social Care Portfolio is pleased to announce that Helena Walters, Trainee Dental Technician, has successfully completed a Foundation Degree in Dental Technology from the University of Worcester.

This two-year full-time course provided Helena with a comprehensive education in both removable and fixed prosthodontics (dentures), as well as anatomy and chemistry. In addition to the coursework, Helena also completed over 400 hours of practical experience in dental technology labs.

Helena reflected on her experience:

“My time at the University of Worcester was a wonderful experience. I enjoyed exploring a new city, making friends, gaining different hobbies, and learning new things. I am grateful to my family and friends for their support, and to the St Helena Government for their sponsorship.

I am excited to return to St Helena and begin working as a newly qualified dental technician at the dental clinic. I look forward to using my skills and knowledge to help patients improve their oral health.”

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Peter Moss commented:

“Congratulations to Helena on her achievement. It is great to see someone start their career learning here on St Helena, then take it to the next level with a university degree in the UK, and finally to bring all those skills back to the island to improve the service that we provide here. I hope that what she has done inspires other young Saints to consider a career in healthcare.”

Photo

#StHelena #Graduate #DentalTechnician

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt