Girlguiding St Helena and Dependencies to Remain Part of Girlguiding UK

Girlguiding St Helena Dependencies Branch are pleased to confirm that St Helena, Ascension and the other Overseas Territories will remain part of Girlguiding UK. We will now be integrated into the structure of Girlguiding North West England region. This comes after a challenging time, following the announcement last year that British Guiding Overseas would be discontinued.

Girlguiding exists to help girls and young women find their voice and build skills and confidence – inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and empower them to make a positive difference in their community.

This is positive news for our guiding family which includes Rainbows, Brownies and Guides, Rangers, Trefoil Guild, leaders and volunteers both on St Helena and Ascension.

Division Commissioner for Girlguiding St Helena and Dependencies, Pamela Ward Pearce, commented:

“We would like to thank our many supporters who have helped to sustain us throughout this very difficult period of uncertainty, especially the Overseas Territory representatives and Sir Lindsay Hoyle.”

“Three years ago, St Helena celebrated 100 years of continuous guiding on the island and now with this news the future of guiding looks sufficiently secure so we may indeed plan to be celebrating another 100 years in the future.”

