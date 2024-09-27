Draft Data Protection Policy – Reminder of Closing Date for Feedback

In September, St Helena Government invited the public to participate in the Draft Data Protection Policy consultation process. Opportunities for feedback were provided through public meetings, stakeholder engagement sessions, and by written submission.

The public are reminded that the closing date for written feedback is Friday 04 October 2024. Your input is essential in developing a comprehensive and effective policy.

Members of the public are invited to review the draft data protection policy available online at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/DataProtectionPolicyv3.2.0_CONSULTATION-DRAFT-AUG24.pdf and in hard copies at the Public Library and Post and Customer Services Centre.

Any questions or views on the draft policy may be submitted to Alex Adams via email through alex@jujudigital.com.

