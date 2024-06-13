Crane and Lifting Equipment Inspection Training

Port Control recently completed a comprehensive training program to enhance safety and efficiency in crane operations at the port. This initiative follows an internal audit and underscores SHG’s commitment to ensuring the safe and reliable handling of critical cargo supplies.

Delivered by Andrew Morgan from Certex UK, the three-week program covered essential areas:

Lifting Equipment Examiners Course

Forklift and Stacker Examination Course

Mobile Crane Examinations Course

Acting Harbourmaster, Simon Wade commented:

“I’m very pleased that we were able to achieve this training. This has now given us the capability to conduct inspections of lifting equipment that are key in bringing in the island’s critical supplies. I would like to say thank you to the staff who participated in the training and the trainer for delivering it.”

