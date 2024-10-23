Councillor Robert Midwinter Attends Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Event

Councillor Robert Midwinter departed the island on Saturday 19 October 2024 to attend a Legislative Strengthening Seminar to Address Gender-Based Violence and Modern Slavery in Supply Chains. This seminar has been organised by the CPA UK and will be held in London. It acts as a follow-on session to the seminar which Councillor Midwinter attended in November 2023, however on this particular occasion he has been invited to participate as a panelist during one of the sessions. As with the previous seminar held in Nairobi, Kenya, costs relating to his attendance at the seminar are fully funded by external sources. Whilst in London, Councillor Midwinter will also be undertaking meetings in relation to other items of interest to St Helena.

Councillor Midwinter is scheduled to return to the island on Saturday 2 November 2024. Whilst away, he is still contactable via email at cllr.midwinter@helanta.co.sh, and Councillor Ronald Coleman has kindly agreed to also cover St Paul’s District Area during this period, contactable via Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh.

The Hon Cyril Gunnell, Speaker of the St Helena Legislative Council said:

“It is pleasing that our Elected Members, when opportunity presents, responds positively. Not only will our representative bring to the seminar St Helena’s perspective in this matter but also the interaction with CPA colleagues will provide valuable information to assist dialogue here on island.”