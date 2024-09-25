Councillor Gillian Brooks Appointed As New Children’s Champion

St Helena Government (SHG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Councillor Gillian Brooks as the new Children’s Champion. Councillor Brooks will take over the role previously held by Rosemary Bargo.

As Children’s Champion, Councillor Brooks will be dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of children and young people in our community, aligning with the SHG National Outcome ‘Altogether Better for Children and Young People’. She will work closely with local organisations, schools, and families to ensure that children have access to the resources and opportunities they need to thrive.

Councillor Brooks will be responsible for a variety of initiatives, including:

Promoting children’s rights and well-being

Ensuring that children have access to quality education and healthcare

Supporting families and caregivers

Working to prevent child abuse and neglect

Advocating for policies and legislation that benefit children

Commenting on her new appointment, Councillor Brooks said:

“I am honoured to take on this important role and the great responsibility that comes with it, in particular when decisions are made that affect our children. I look forward to playing my part in improving the lives of children, no matter their circumstances”.

For further information please contact the Legislative Council Office at 22590 or email Councillor Brooks directly through Councillor.Gbrooks@helanta.co.sh.

