Correction To Previous Press Release Regarding Field Road Reopening

We would like to correct a previous statement made regarding the reopening of Field Road. It was previously stated that cycling on Field Road is prohibited. This information is incorrect.

According to Regulation 73 of the Road Traffic Regulations, cycling is permitted on Field Road. Cycling is only prohibited in the following specific areas:

Longwood Road: between Two Gun Saddle and the Briars

Side Path and Napoleon Street: between the Briars and Main Street

Half Tree Hollow and Ladder Hill: between the Salvation Army Hall and China Lane

“W” Road: between Francis Plain Ridge Gate and White Gate

We apologise for any confusion this may have caused.

#StHelena #FieldRoadUpdate #EffectiveInfrastructure

www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

www.twitter.com/StHelenaGovt