Chief Minister Julie Thomas Congratulates New UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer

On Friday 12 July 2024, Chief Minister Julie Thomas extended her congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer on his recent appointment as Prime Minister of the UK, following Labour’s decisive victory in the recent General Election. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Chief Minister Thomas conveyed the warm greetings of the Government and people of St Helena.

Chief Minister Julie Thomas wrote:

“We were heartened to read your Party’s manifesto, particularly Labour’s commitment to regaining Britain’s global leadership on development and to strengthening international development work within the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. We are especially happy to note your commitment to protecting the British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.”

The full letter can be viewed here.