The Roads Section will be carrying out slurry works on the road at White Gate, opposite the bus shelter, in St Paul’s from 09:00 to 15:00 on Wednesday 10 January 2024. During this time, White Gate will be closed to pedestrians and vehicular traffic. However, access to Plantation House and associated area can be gained via Red Gate or Sapper Way. Appropriate signage will be in place.

The public are thanked in advance for their understanding and cooperation.

SHG

4 January 2023