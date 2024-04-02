‘Walk To Work’ Day Challenge – Friday 5 April

‘Walk to Work’ day is celebrated every year on 5 April 2024.

It is a chance to change your routine, add a little more time to it, and see how a slower start to the day that incorporates a brisk walk can lead to a more efficient life overall. We know that being sedentary has negative effects on a person’s health, and walking to work can make a huge difference to your life and your lifespan.

Not only will walking to work reduce your carbon footprint, it can also help improve your memory and mood, get your muscles moving and can help instil healthier habits into your lifestyle. People who walk to work regularly are also generally healthier and more productive at work.

We are encouraging everyone in St Helena to participate in the ‘Walk to Work’ challenge this year. To help support this initiative, SHG has granted an additional 30 minutes physical activity time on 5 April 2024 to SHG employees who would like to participate.

Tips to take advantage of ‘Walk to Work’ day:

If you can’t walk all the way, get off the bus at an earlier stop and walk the rest of the way

If you need to drive, consider parking at least a kilometre away from your destination

If you can’t fit your walk in during the morning, try a short walk at lunch time

So get ready for ‘Walk to Work’ day to enjoy personal benefits as well as helping out the planet.

#StHelena #WalktoWork

SHG

2 April 2024