Visit of Research Vessel Thalassa

The French research vessel Thalassa is scheduled to visit St Helena from Saturday 16 March 2024 to Sunday 17 March 2024.

St Helena has a longstanding relationship with the vessel. The Thalassa first visited the island in 2020 and now returns annually to St Helena’s Marine Protected Area (MPA) as part of its long term marine science programme.

While in St Helena waters, the vessel will conduct research around the island. This will include measuring meteorological and oceanographic parameters, ocean currents, temperature profiles, and sampling surface water. The data gathered will be used by the Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section to underpin evidence based management of St Helena’s MPA.

The Marine and Fisheries Conservation Section, along with the Saint Helena National Trust, will have the chance to go on board the vessel and liaise with the scientific team. This will provide an opportunity to tour the laboratories and facilities on board and see some of the science taking place in real time.

14 March 2024