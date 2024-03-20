Stitches Ridge To Wranghams Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval for the road from the junction at Stitches Ridge to Wranghams, Sandy Bay, to be closed between 09:00 and 15:00 on Tuesday 26March 2024 and Tuesday 2 April 2024. These closures are to enable the Roads Section to clear vegetation from the road side.

Road closure and diversion signs will be in place and, as normal, emergency services will be granted access.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

SHG

20 March 2024