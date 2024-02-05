Shipping Services To St Helena

SHG has been made aware that the operation of an additional sea freight service to St Helena is being considered by a private shipping company, under the agency of Meihuizen International.

Last year SHG invited tenders from parties interested in providing a longer term sea freight service to the island. Following a procurement process, SHG chose to partner with MACS Maritime Carrier Shipping GmbH & Co (MACS).

The new MACS service, due to arrive here in March, will provide the island with a regular scheduled service. By having a contracted provider to deliver this service, the island is guaranteed a sea freight solution for several years to come.

For more information about the MACS service, please go to www.macship.com/Services/St-Helena.