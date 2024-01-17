Select Committee 1 – Topic For Scrutiny

Members of the public are hereby notified that Select Committee 1 has selected Farming Support, Land Use Review and Poultry Production (Day Old Chicks / Incubation Unit) as their second topic for scrutiny. This topic sits under the Environment, Natural Resources and Planning Portfolio.

Members of the public are invited to submit information which may assist with this inquiry. This should be submitted to the Committee Secretary via email through anita.legg@sainthelena.gov.sh or by letter, for attention of the Committee Secretary, the Legislative Council Office, The Castle, before 16:00 on Friday 2 February 2024.

Legislative Council

17 January 2024