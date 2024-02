From Monday 12 February 2024, the Post and Customer Services Centre, at the Post Office Building, Jamestown, will be operating revised opening hours for walk-ins.

Opening hours for the Post and Customer Services Centre are as follows:

Mondays – Fridays 08:45 – 15:00 Saturdays 08:45 – 12:00

We would like to thank you in advance for your co-operation.

SHG

1 February 2024