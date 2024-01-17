Public Holiday Declared To Mark Visit Of His Royal Highness The Duke Of Edinburgh – Public Events Announced

To mark the occasion of the visit of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, acting in accordance with section 5(2) of the Public Holidays Ordinance, the Governor has directed that Wednesday 24 January 2024 shall be observed as a public holiday. A public notice was issued to this effect on 16 January 2024.

On Wednesday 24 January, The Duke will attend a public event on the Grand Parade. Should members of the public wish to see this event, they are advised to arrive by 10:20.

Roads around the area will be closed to traffic between 10:15 and 12:30. Parking at Pilling School will be available. Every vehicle, including trailers, must be removed from the Grand Parade and the area outside Castle Gardens by 18:00 on Tuesday 23 January.

On Friday 26 January 2024, His Royal Highness will officially open St Helena International Airport, and unveil a plaque to commemorate the event. Those wishing to attend this event need to be at the airport by 07:30. After this time road access will be restricted.

Some limited additional public transport will be organised for these two public events, details of which will be published early next week.