Informal Legislative Council Meeting Notice

The public are hereby notified that in accordance with Standing Order 27 Rule 6 (a), an informal meeting will be convened on Friday 26 January 2023 in the Safety Security and Home Affairs Meeting Room at 09:30. This meeting is convened for Elected Members to consult and vote on additional submissions of Expressions of Interest (received by 8 December 2023) to join the Members of the Panel of Investigators.

This is a meeting notification only and the meeting will not be open to members of the public.

Legislative Council

23 January 2024