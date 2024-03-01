His Excellency The Governor Departs The Island

His Excellency, Governor Nigel Phillips CBE, is scheduled to depart St Helena tomorrow Saturday 02 March 2024, He will travel to the UK for one week, before joining the St Helena delegation and travelling on to Montserrat.

Governor Phillips is due to arrive back to St Helena on Saturday 23 March 2024. When the Governor departs St Helena Stephen Thwaites, FCDO Development Attaché in the Governor’s Office, will be sworn in as Acting Governor.

Stephen will be sworn in following the Governor’s departure, taking the prescribed oaths in the presence of the Sheriff of St Helena, Ethel Yon OBE.

