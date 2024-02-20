Economic Development Investment Programme Micro Projects – Middle Landing Steps

The Programme Management Office is pleased to advise that following an open procurement exercise conducted in December 2023, SHG has entered into a contract with Ambledale Workshop Ltd to undertake renovation and refurbishment of the Middle Landing Steps at the Wharf in Jamestown.

Works are due to commence on site from Monday 26 February 2024 and completion of these works are programmed for the end of May 2024.

The Middle Landing Steps will be closed for the duration of these works.

Members of the public will be kept informed of progress and are thanked for their understanding during this time.

Notes to Editor:

In 2019, Executive Council gave approval for an annual budget of £150,000 under the Economic Development Investment Programme for ‘micro-projects’, or those projects that can be implemented relatively quickly with a low total cost (i.e. £50,000 or less). This budget is intended to support projects that may not have easily quantifiable benefits, but do directly support strategic economic development goals (e.g. increasing tourism, promoting a green economy, etc) or have the potential to improve future infrastructure investments or even reduce any potential litigation cases against SHG.

