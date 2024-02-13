Constituency Meetings – February and March

13 February 2024
Councillors are hosting another round of constituency meetings in February and March. This round of constituency meetings will be attended by all seven councillors and all five ministers.
Topics that will be discussed in detail are:
- Budgets
- Air access and shipping
- Capital infrastructure
These meetings are also an opportunity to raise any issues that you may have that fall outside of the topics listed.
The constituency meetings will start at 7:30pm and will be held on the following dates at the locations listed.
|Date
|Venue
|Chairperson
|Monday 19 February 2024
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Cllr Turner
|Thursday 22 February 2024
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Cllr Coleman
|Tuesday 27 February 2024
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Cllr G Brooks
|Thursday 29 February 2024
|Harford Community Centre
|Cllr Bargo
|Monday 4 March 2024
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Cllr Midwinter
|Wednesday 6 March 2024
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Cllr G Brooks
|Thursday 7 March 2024
|Blue Hill Community Centre
|Cllr Turner
Please note that the constituency meeting due to be held on Wednesday 21 February at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre has moved to Thursday 22 February.
Councillors are looking forward to your participation.
Legislative Council
13 February 2024