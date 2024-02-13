Constituency Meetings – February and March

Councillors are hosting another round of constituency meetings in February and March. This round of constituency meetings will be attended by all seven councillors and all five ministers.

Topics that will be discussed in detail are:

Budgets

Air access and shipping

Capital infrastructure

These meetings are also an opportunity to raise any issues that you may have that fall outside of the topics listed.

The constituency meetings will start at 7:30pm and will be held on the following dates at the locations listed.

Date Venue Chairperson Monday 19 February 2024 Sandy Bay Community Centre Cllr Turner Thursday 22 February 2024 Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Cllr Coleman Tuesday 27 February 2024 St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Cllr G Brooks Thursday 29 February 2024 Harford Community Centre Cllr Bargo Monday 4 March 2024 Kingshurst Community Centre Cllr Midwinter Wednesday 6 March 2024 Jamestown Community Centre Cllr G Brooks Thursday 7 March 2024 Blue Hill Community Centre Cllr Turner

Please note that the constituency meeting due to be held on Wednesday 21 February at the Half Tree Hollow Community Centre has moved to Thursday 22 February.

Councillors are looking forward to your participation.

Legislative Council

13 February 2024