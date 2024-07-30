Chief Minister Receives Introductory Letter from the New Minister for the British Overseas Territories

Recently Chief Minister Julie Thomas received a letter from the newly appointed Minister of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with responsibility for the Overseas Territories, Minister Stephen Doughty.

In the letter Minister Doughty expressed his honour in overseeing the relationship with St Helena and emphasised the importance of mutual respect and inclusion in strengthening ties with the Overseas Territories.

He also extended condolences for the recent loss of a St Helena flagged fishing vessel near the Falkland Islands and pledges support for any investigation.

A response from Chief Minister Julie Thomas will follow shortly.

The full letter can be read on the SHG website at https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/ST-HELENA-Minister-Doughty-to-Chief-Minister-Introductory-Letter.pdf.

