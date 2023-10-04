Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths. Please note that the population estimates are provisional.

At the end of August 2023 there were an estimated 4,080 people on the island, a drop from the end of July, when there were an estimated 4,181, and from the end of August 2022, when there were an estimated 4,254. Of the people on the island, an estimated 3,987 people were residents. This compares to an estimated 4,045 residents on the island at the end of July, and 4,179 residents on the island a year ago, at the end of August 2022.

The downward trend is partly explained by the difference between births and deaths; in the twelve months from September 2022 to August 2023 there were 60 deaths on-island, compared to 16 births. And, for August 2023, flight timings and delays around the end of July may have resulted in an unusually large number of departures compared to arrivals. But, nonetheless, there is also a trend that more residents are leaving the island than are arriving, especially among younger age groups. For instance, the number of on-island residents under 65 at the end of August 2023 was estimated to be 2,875, 216 less than the year before. But the estimated number of on-island residents aged 65 and over increased slightly, from 1,088 at the end of August 2022 to 1,112 at the end of August 2023.

Get the data

A data file in with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of August 2023 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.