Statistical Update: Population

The St Helena Statistics Office has released new estimates for the total population of St Helena, and the number of births and deaths.

At the end of July 2023 there were an estimated 4,181 people on the island, of which 4,056 were estimated to be residents. A year ago, at the end of July 2022, the estimated on-island population was 79 higher at 4,260, and the estimated on-island residents was 77 higher, at 4,143. Some of this change is due to the difference between births and deaths; between August 2022 and July 2023 there were 60 on-island deaths but only 14 on-island births, causing a drop in the population total by 46 people. Some of this change may also be due to more residents leaving the Island temporarily for holidays or for other purposes in July 2023 than in July 2022, when the COVID-19 travel restrictions were still in place on St Helena.

There were also an estimated 125 visitors on St Helena at the end of July 2023, a slight increase from the previous month (114) and from the end of July 2022 (117).

Compared to the end of July 2022 there has been a decrease in the number of resident children on-island (0-14 years) and those of roughly working age (15-64 years), by 38 and 79 respectively, but an increase in those 65 and over, by 30. As a result the Old Aged Dependency Ratio of the resident on-island population (the number of those 65 and over compared to those of roughly working age) has gone up, and is estimated to be 46.5 at the end of July 2023, an increase compared to July 2022, when it was estimated to be 43.8.

Get the data

A data file in with monthly statistics on population estimates to the end of July 2023 can be downloaded here. The file includes population totals, arrivals, departures, births, and deaths.