Statistical Update: Arrivals and Departures

The latest estimates have been released for the numbers of passenger arrivals and departures to and from St Helena. Note that these estimates are provisional.

Arrivals

In September 2023, there were a total of 412 arrivals, with 396 arriving by air. 142 people arrived for leisure, including 72 non-St Helenians, and 70 St Helenians visiting family and friends on the island. In the first nine months of 2023 there have been 3,076 arrivals, compared to 1,873 in the first nine months of 2022 – a 64% increase. Of those arrivals, 1,357 were for a leisure purpose, more than double the number in the same period in 2022 (579), when COVID19 quarantine precautions were still in place.

Departures

There were an estimated 289 departures in September 2023, 123 less than the number of arrivals; of these, 278 left by air. In the first nine months of the year there were 3,326 departures, compared to 2,103 in the the same period in 2022 - an increase of 58%.

Get the data

A file with detailed monthly statistics on arrivals and departures to September 2023 can be downloaded here (Excel format).